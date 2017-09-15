Scranton Welcomes HBO’s Backyard Train

SCRANTON — The Road Scholar Transport trolley trailer made quite a spectacle as it came through downtown Scranton. Some fans of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver and some people who just like railroads were here waiting for it.

Flashing lights led a Road Scholar Transport truck down Wyoming Avenue in Scranton — a police escort to make sure the truck’s contents arrived safely at its destination at the Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton.

The train display, given to WNEP by the team at HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver, was unloaded piece by piece — styrofoam in the likeness of our tree-covered mountains, the tunnel featuring the face of NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo.

The #BackyardTrain, PJ Carlesimo and all, getting dropped off at its new home: Electric City Trolley Station & Museum @wnep pic.twitter.com/y4FU1djV2H — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 15, 2017

It was something to see and people came to the museum on Cliff Street hoping to catch a glimpse. like the Peetros family. They live in the Lehigh Valley but Katherine Peetros is originally from Taylor.

“My brother is the one who sent me the link the other night, as a text message, telling me about this. so, we watched it on YouTube. He and I have been going back and forth for days, along with my husband, saying Scranton’s got to get this, they got to bring it back,” said Katherine Peetros.

“I saw this and I thought it was pretty funny because I like trains and I like model trains. I’ve been here so long with her that I know a little bit of the history. Seeing that layout, I figured it belonged here,” said Nick Peetros.

The train display was delivered in an appropriately decorated trailer depicting an old 505 trolley, the type that helped make Scranton the Electric City.

Now, Scranton’s railroad and trolley history is getting a modern twist.

“This is going to be a great part of the trolley museum, and I think people are going to come just to see it. It’s fabulous, it really is,” said Comm. Pat O’Malley, (D) Lackawanna County.