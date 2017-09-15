Scranton Prep vs Dallas
-
Dallas baseball preps
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
Students Work, Learn in School Garden
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
-
Scranton Prep vs Lake-Lehman
-
Dallas vs East Pennsboro baseball
-
Scranton Prep Wins Big, 50-0 Over Abington Heights
-
Scranton Prep football
-
No. 5 Scranton Prep Blanks Coughlin, 42-0
-
-
Dallas Mountaineers Reflect on State Title
-
Pittston Area vs Dallas
-
Two People Dead After Crash in Dallas Township