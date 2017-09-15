School Administrator Hit by a Bus in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK — A Wyoming County school bus struck a school administrator Friday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Jason Azarovich was struck by a bus outside of the Tunkhannock Area high school.

Azarovich was taken to the hospital and according to police has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the bus company is privately owned and no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus driver stayed with police and the bus was able to continue its route for the rest of the day once a new driver arrived.

No charges have been filed. Police are still investigating the crash in Wyoming County.