× Scholl Found Guilty of Trying to Kill her Children and Herself in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE — A jury has found Melissa Scholl guilty of trying to kill her children and herself with carbon monoxide.

Closing arguments were presented Friday morning in Luzerne County court.

Melissa Scholl of Wilkes-Barre Township is accused of hooking a hose up to her car’s tailpipe in a school bus parking lot in December of 2015. Her two young children were buckled in the backseat.

Evidence in court shows Scholl texted her mom that night saying she wanted to kill herself.

In closing arguments, the defense told the jury that this was an elaborate cry for help to Scholl’s mother Angelina Stanton.

In its closing, the prosecution said it was not a cry for help because Scholl’s mother had no idea Scholl was in that school bus parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township, showing evidence Stanton texted Scholl, “Where are you? I’m at your house.”

But Scholl did not answer.

The last time Scholl was on trial was in June, the jury could not reach a verdict and it ended in a mistrial.