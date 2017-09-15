Lebanese Heritage Festival Hits Scranton

From baked kibbeh to stuffed grape leaves, all sorts of delicious ethnic eats are being whipped up for a tasty weekend event in Scranton.

The dishes all surround the 23rd annual “Lebanese Heritage Festival.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Saint Ann’s Maronite Church in West Scranton to showcase this tradition.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Lebanese Heritage Festival

WHERE: Saint Ann Maronite Church

LOCATION: 1320 Price Street, Scranton (corner of Price Street and N. Sumner Avenue)

WHEN: Sunday, September 17 from noon to 7 p.m.

To view the menu and learn more about the event, head here!