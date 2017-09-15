LIVE High School Football Scores

Jerry Sandusky’s Son Pleads Guilty to Child Sex Abuse Charges

Posted 6:56 pm, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 06:50PM, September 15, 2017

HARRIS TOWNSHIP — Jerry Sandusky’s son, Jeffrey Sandusky, is headed to prison after pleading guilty to child sex abuse charges.

A judge immediately sentenced the 41-year-old to at least three years in state prison after he pleaded to the 14 counts against him including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

As part of his plea agreement, he must register as the highest tier sex offender in the commonwealth.

His adoptive father, former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky, is serving time in prison on his own child sex crime charges.

