GILLETT – Someone hit the jackpot with a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Bradford County.

A winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth $120,000 from the Thursday, September 14, drawing was sold at Dandy Mini Mart in Gillett.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, — 6, 12, 20, 23, 26 — to win a jackpot of $120,000.

The Dandy Mini Mart gets $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Today’s Treasure Hunt jackpot is $120,000! It’s only $1 to play and sales end at 1:05 p.m. https://t.co/CtHlcbbQZH pic.twitter.com/NieNEsuWkz — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) September 14, 2017

Watch daily live drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery on WNEP-TV.