Forced Entry Shooting Ruled a Homicide in Clinton County
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP — A death in Clinton County following a home invasion has been ruled a homicide.
According to police, Cody Elgert, of Jersey Shore, broke into a home near Avis around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Elgert was shot by a resident in the home at the time of the break-in, police said. Elgert died on the scene.
Jessica Allen lives only a few doors down from where the shooting happened.
“It’s scary. I have a one-year-old daughter and it was kind of scary. I mean, being that close to my house, kind of freaks me out,” said Allen.
A neighbor in the area, Torrance Stabley, heard the gunshots go off, “Next thing you know you hear bang, bang, bang,” stated Stabley.
The resident of the house is cooperating with the police.
41.190988 -77.307164
4 comments
Donamick
We have the headline but no story
how is it that a home invasion shooting turns into a homicide?
I will be safe
This is a JOKE. Maybe he should invited him in for dinner. There is something real fishy going on here. But I do know what will happen if someone breaks into my home. It wont be pretty
Lloyd schmucatelli
How is it a homocide? Castle doctrine says there is NO ARGUMENT if there is an intruder in your home.
Those are words taken right from a DA’s mouth. I took the class.
If it’s ruled a homicide, then something else is going on other than a home invasion.
I ♡ trump!
Definition of homicide is death by another human. From what I read, this is justified homicide and will be ruled that soon. Give it a day or two and this homeowner will be cleared of wrong doing. He did good, he protected his home. A free man he will be.