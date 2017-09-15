Forced Entry Shooting Ruled a Homicide in Clinton County

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP — A death in Clinton County following a home invasion has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, Cody Elgert, of Jersey Shore, broke into a home near Avis around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Elgert was shot by a resident in the home at the time of the break-in, police said. Elgert died on the scene.

Jessica Allen lives only a few doors down from where the shooting happened.

“It’s scary. I have a one-year-old daughter and it was kind of scary. I mean, being that close to my house, kind of freaks me out,” said Allen.

A neighbor in the area, Torrance Stabley, heard the gunshots go off, “Next thing you know you hear bang, bang, bang,” stated Stabley.

The resident of the house is cooperating with the police.