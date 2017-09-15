Five Year Sexual Assault Case Put to Rest

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A five-year-old sexual assault case was put to rest in Lycoming County on Thursday.

Dennis Steel, 63, was tied up in appeals since the first trial ended in a miss trial in 2013.

Steel was charged with sexually assaulting a teen girl in his Washington Township home back in 2012.

The victim, who is now in her 20’s, testified against Steel saying he came into the bedroom where she was sleeping and assaulted her.

She said the assault stopped when Steel said he had to leave for work.

After a one-day trial Steel was found guilty of involuntary sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and other related charges.

Steels sentencing was scheduled for sometime in December, following Mr. Steele’s assessment by the State’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.