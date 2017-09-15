LIVE High School Football Scores

Five Year Sexual Assault Case Put to Rest

Posted 9:48 pm, September 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:46PM, September 15, 2017

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A five-year-old sexual assault case was put to rest in Lycoming County on Thursday.

Dennis Steel, 63, was tied up in appeals since the first trial ended in a miss trial in 2013.

Steel was charged with sexually assaulting a teen girl in his Washington Township home back in 2012.

The victim, who is now in her 20’s, testified against Steel saying he came into the bedroom where she was sleeping and assaulted her.

She said the assault stopped when Steel said he had to leave for work.

After a one-day trial Steel was found guilty of involuntary sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and other related charges.

Steels sentencing was scheduled for sometime in December, following Mr. Steele’s assessment by the State’s Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s