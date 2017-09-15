East Stroudsburg University Partners with Milton Hershey School to Benefit First Generation College Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- East Stroudsburg University announced a formal partnership with Milton Hershey School that will provide support to low-income, first-generation college students, which will help ease them into the college atmosphere.

“This partnership I believe will increase the number of students, who look favorably upon East Stroudsburg University and can benefit from the tremendous educational opportunities we offer, as well as the support services available to all of our students,” David Bosquet, VP of Enrollment Management said.

“We’re supporting them through the office of multicultural affairs, resident life, financial aid in our early start program," Cornelia Sewell-Allen, Dean of Student Life said. " So really providing some core areas that they might need persistence, help with, that they might find areas of struggle so there will be a point of contact with them every step of the way.”

For ESU freshman, Najee Richardson, who attended MHS, this program shows that this former school looks after its students.

“A lot of people don’t have that knowledge or that support yet, but being there, it kind of gave a different light to show us that MHS is always going to back us up and is always going to support us,” Richardson said.

The move to college can often times be a challenging one. This partnership between the university and Milton Hershey will provide students with structure and stability to make that transition to college a seamless one.

“Sometimes you hit difficulty and you need that support system," Cornelia Sewell-Allen added. "Somebody you can go to, to help guide you along that path, what questions you have, how can we answer those questions and lead you in the right direction and I think this (memorandum of understanding) is doing just that.”

"To come to a university campus, the additional structure that this program will offer will help them get their feet on the ground, will help them get off to a fine start and will have in place the support that they need to continue their education," Bosquet said.