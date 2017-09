Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ABINGTON HEIGHTS -- Union leaders and administrators from the Abington Heights School District were scheduled to meet Friday night.

So far, no update on the negotiations.

Teachers in the district have been on strike since Monday.

The two sides have been at odds over raises and healthcare costs.

According to state officials, the teachers must return to their classrooms no later than October 2nd.

