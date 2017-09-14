Volunteers Give Back in Monroe County

More than 200 volunteers were scattered throughout Monroe County giving back to surrounding communities as part of the United Way of Monroe County’s “Day of Caring.”

Whether they were folding clothes or sifting through books, more than 60 volunteers spent hours at the Mountain Center near Tobyhanna lending a helping hand.

“This is wonderful,” said volunteer Crystal Cheathan. “I am glad everyone was able to come out and help and there are always more needed. Anytime anyone can find time, help out, it’s wonderful.”

The volunteer work is part of the United Way of Monroe County’s Day of Caring.

Workers from Sanofi Pasteur were at the Mountain Center, a facility that is home to numerous nonprofits.

Directors of the nonprofit organization way say more than 200 people were scattered throughout the county.

“It really is all about giving back — giving in time, giving financially if someone can, but going out there and getting your hands dirty and giving back is really what it is all about,” said Michael Albert, United Way of Monroe County.

Not only were the volunteers inside the mountain center, there were also plenty outside, too, doing everything from weeding to building play sets for children.

Cora Roehek was one of the volunteers tasked with putting together one of the play sets.

“It’s a great way for everyone who works onsite to get together and do something great but I’m trying to figure out how to get that bracket on there and learning what a self-tapping screw is today.”

Other volunteers could be seen painting fences, digging holes, and spreading rocks.

Work was even being done on a rain garden for the back of the center.

“It was a good turnout,” volunteer Bransen Carroll said. “I am happy to see that coming out and volunteering and giving our time to people who aren’t as lucky as us.”

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the United Way of Monroe County and the organization’s 20th annual Day of Caring.