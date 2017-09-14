Two Men Accused of Assault in Schuylkill County

MINERSVILLE — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for two men accused of aggravated assault and robbery.

According to police Ryan Artz, 20, and Leon Brown, 22, both from the Minersville area, allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old Schuylkill Haven man.

The assault reportedly took place in a wooded area of Minersville.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a silver Buick sedan driven by another man.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Minersville police.