Two Men Accused of Assault in Schuylkill County

Posted 8:46 pm, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:42PM, September 14, 2017
MINERSVILLE — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for two men accused of aggravated assault and robbery.

According to police Ryan Artz, 20, and Leon Brown, 22, both from the Minersville area, allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old Schuylkill Haven man.

The assault reportedly took place in a wooded area of Minersville.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in a silver Buick sedan driven by another man.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Minersville police.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s