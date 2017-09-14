State Rep. Toohil Holds Expo for Seniors

HAZLE TOWNSHIP — Lines formed inside the Laurel Mall near Hazleton but for many shopping wasn’t their top priority. Senior citizens and their families came for an expo to check out all the different free health and benefits services.

“There’s all kinds of wonderful information. Everything from places in the valley if you’re a senior citizen like if you’re wondering about assisted living,” said Carol Potoeski.

Whether picking up a pamphlet on heart disease or getting your blood pressure checked, the senior expo wanted to make it a one-stop shop for seniors at the Laurel Mall.

More than 80 vendors ranging from nonprofit to federal programs came to the event. The Senior Expo hosted by state Representative Tarah Toohil had health screenings for glucose, cholesterol and colon cancer.

“We come to get blood pressure, cholesterol and pick up additional information we think it’s a worthwhile event and we enjoy coming here,” said Bob Rice of White Haven.

Marilyn Delp tells Newswatch 16 she will soon be without a job. With her husband retired they came out to see how their benefits will change in the future

“That’s a big issue, yes, the health thing but then there is a lot of things for fraud and kinds o interesting items I found so far,” Marilyn Delp of Nescopeck.

Officials plan to have a similar event next year at the Laurel Mall.