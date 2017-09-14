State Police Searching for Man Accused of Assault in Luzerne County

HAZLETON — State police are searching for a man accused of assault in Luzerne County.

According to police, Omar Vargas, 26, picked up a 16-year-old male under the impression that the two were going to hang out but instead Vargas and two other men drove the teenager to Humboldt Industrial Park and assaulted him.

Firearms were used during the assault and shots were fired before Vargas drove the victim to West Hazleton and dropped him off, police say.

Troopers believe the assault is in retaliation to a burglary and assault that took place in Hazle Township on Wednesday evening.

In that incident, a man was assaulted with a baseball bat while in bed by three unknown people.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton State Police.