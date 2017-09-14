Scranton Firefighters Gathering Donations for Florida Victims of Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Firefighters in Lackawanna County have joined an effort to collect items for Hurricane Victims in Texas and Florida.

Officials heard about the collection that started in Archbald Borough and decided to help by making each Scranton fire house a drop off point for donations.

The fire chief says since Archbald's trailer is headed to Texas, they plan to send a second trailer to Florida.

"I think now our effort is going to be directed toward Irma, whatever trailer we get, for the haulers out there, we'd like to go to Florida with this for the Irma victims. Not that the Houston victims can't use it, but certainly, they've probably already gotten some aid and we're just going to piggy back on this and send it to Florida," said Chief Pat Desarno.

Scranton firefighters plan to take donations for hurricane victims through the end of September.