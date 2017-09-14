× Retrial for Mom Accused of Trying to Kill Self, Children Continues

WILKES-BARRE— A mother accused of trying to kill herself and her own children with carbon monoxide poisoning was in Luzerne County Court again Thursday as her retrial continues.

Much like the last time around, Melissa Scholl did not take the stand in her own defense.

Officers testified in court that they saw a garden hose hooked up to her car’s tail pipe in a school bus parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Township in 2015, but the car was not running at the time of the incident.

The prosecution rested Thursday after two witnesses testified against Scholl. One went over texts from Scholl showing she was suicidal at the time of the incident.

The defense called seven witnesses, including Scholl’s father, mother, and her ex-boyfriend’s mother. They took the stand to talk some about her character.

The last time Scholl was on in trial in June. At that time, the jury could not reach a verdict and it ended in a mistrial.

The retrial is scheduled to continue Friday with closing arguments.