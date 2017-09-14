Parent Fight at Youth Football Practice

MIFFLINBURG — During the day, the practice fields by Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School are empty. But certain weeknights, they are filled with kids playing sports.

About two weeks ago, this area was also filled with cops because a fight broke out at Mifflinburg Youth Football League’s practice.

“Some parent didn’t like the coach moving his kid to another play. That’s what this fight was all about,” Karen Herrold said.

According to Mifflinburg Police, Bradley Hook and his father Wayne Hook got into a fight with the team’s coach. The fight was over a play involving Bradley’s son.

Cops say Bradley punched the team’s equipment manager and Wayne knocked a phone out of a woman’s hand when she threatened to call police.

Karen Herrold’s grandson plays on the team.

“It’s a kids’ game. They should just have team spirit. Parents are getting way out of control,” Herrold said.

“They have to be responsible,” Mildred Craig said.

The Hooks were charged earlier this week with several misdemeanors.

Bradley was charged with assault on a sports official and simple assault.

Wayne Hook was charged with intimidation of a witness.

Mifflinburg police say there was a parent meeting at the end of August. The Hooks were told never to come on this property again.

“It doesn’t matter if fans carry on like that, it makes it bad for the kids,” Elwood Schultz said.

We did see an apology from the father on his Facebook page that read:

To whom this may concern I’m am send my deepest apology for my action on Tuesday night this in not except able in any curcumstance and I feel extremely bad for the people that witnessed these actions for anyone who knows me knows that this is not the person that I am I’m sorry for these actions and this mistake will hopefully teach my son and daughter a very valuable lesson in life with my help I will try to help them grow from this and move past it because I hurt my own son the most this is not exceptable and professional and will not ever happen again Thank you Bradley Hook

Both Bradley and Wayne Hook are expected to appear in court next month.