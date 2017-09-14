Mother Remembers Man Found Dead in Northumberland County

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — The Northumberland County coroner has released the name of the man found dead near Mount Carmel.

The victim is Sean Maschal of Mount Carmel. State police found his body in a wooded area along Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township Wednesday morning. State police said he had been shot in the head.

Maschal’s mother, Catherine Langley, said he could make anyone laugh.

“So many people loved him,” Langley said. “I never met anybody who didn’t love my son.

His mother says his family, including his young daughter, were just getting ready to celebrate his 34th birthday.

“He was a fantastic father,” Langley said. “She’s 8 years old. His birthday was today (September 14). I just can’t believe this happened.”

People in the Mount Carmel community where Maschal grew up are also shocked by his murder. Harry Bendas knows his father.

“I don’t understand how these riff-raffs got away with doing that to a young boy like that, but the cops will get a hold of them,” Bendas said. “Believe me, and the cops will bring them to justice.”

Maschal’s mother is also hoping for justice. She said she doesn’t understand why anyone would want to hurt her son.

“I just loved him with all my heart,” Langley said. “Everyone who met him loved him.”

The family has planned a memorial service for Maschal on Monday.