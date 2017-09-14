Man Charged After Beating Woman with a Machete

Posted 10:50 pm, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:48PM, September 14, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — A woman is recovering after police say she was beaten with a rusty machete.

The victim, from Wilkes-Barre, told police the assailant, Mendez Collier, warned her that she was going to die.

Collier, 41, beat the victim so badly on Wednesday that she reportedly has three broken ribs.

During the attack, police say Collier put feces into the victim’s mouth and later forced her to have sex with him.

Collier is locked up in Luzerne County.

1 Comment