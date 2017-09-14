Loyalsock Twp. and Jim Thorpe Squads Prepare; Plus, Loyalsock Cares

Find out how the Loyalsock Twp. Lancers and the Jim Thorpe Olympians are preparing for this week's opponents and their goals for the season.  Plus, the Loyalsock Lancers are collecting needed items for Hurricane Survivors!  They are in contact with school districts in Texas.  Click here to find out what is needed and how you can help.

