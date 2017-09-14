Lake-Lehman played GAR in a Thursday night HSFB game. Black Knights rolled to a 50-12 victory.
Lake-Lehman vs GAR
-
Deteriorating Stadium Delaying Football Season in Wilkes-Barre
-
Scranton Prep vs Lake-Lehman
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
Penn State Offensive Lineman Connor McGovern
-
-
Fundraiser to Help Fire Company Build New Fire Hall
-
Home Destroyed by Fire in Luzerne County
-
Memorial Stadium Reopens After Nearly a Month of Repairs
-
Floating Restaurant Possible on Harveys Lake
-
Lake Winola Trout Fishing
-
-
Lake Winola Trout Fishing #2
-
“Hooked On Scouting:” Boy Scouts of America Launches New Recruiting Campaign
-
Mike Marichak Mic’d Up At City Practice For Upcoming Dream Game