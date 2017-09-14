Hazleton Area football preps

With an exciting win against Wyoming Valley West sandwiched in between tough losses to Berwick and Williamsport, Hazleton Area has been very competitive this season. The Cougars hope to ignite the running game against Abington Heights and even their record at 2-2.
