Getting Fired up for Fall

One of northeastern Pennsylvania’s largest autumn attractions opens this weekend.

Roba Family Farms just outside of Clarks Summit kicks off its new season on Friday, September 15.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the farm Thursday to highlight what’s on tap for the kick off the weekend.

Among the big events planned, free admission for military, teachers, and first responders as part of an appreciation weekend.

QUICK FACTS ON THE KICK OFF:

WHAT: Roba Family Farms Opens For Season

WHEN: Friday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: 230 Decker Road, North Abington Township (just outside Clarks Summit)

For specifics on the “Hometown Heroes Weekend” planned for this Saturday and Sunday for Military/First Responders, click here!

For details on “Teachers Appreciation Weekend,” head here!

For everything else related to Roba Family Farms, click here.