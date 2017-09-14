Does It Really Work: Atomic Charge Wallet

The Atomic Charge Wallet can hold all of your credit cards, money and personal items you usually carry in your wallet while also charging your smartphone. It is made of lightweight aluminum and the maker says it's crush and shock resistant but we want to know, does it really work?
1 Comment
Bob Smith
Gimmicks from 70’s again? It might not last.