Death of Man in Northumberland County Has Been Ruled a Homicide

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — The Northumberland County Coroner has ruled the death of Sean Maschal, whose body was found in a wooded area off Route 54 on Wednesday, a homicide.

Deputy Coroner James Gotlob pronounced Maschal dead at the scene around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning in Allentown.

No further information has been released at this time.