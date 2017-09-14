Child Rape Charges Land Man Behind Bars in Luzerne County

Posted 4:24 am, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 05:23PM, September 13, 2017

HAZLETON — A man police believe sexually assaulted and raped a little girl is locked up in Luzerne County.

Police in Hazleton arrested Luis Genao Tuesday night.

Investigators said Genao sexually abused the child when she was between 9 and 11 years old.

He faces a slew of charges including rape of a child, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

Genao is locked up on $1 million bail.

