COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone hit the jackpot with a winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket in Lackawanna County.

The winning Cash 5 ticket for the Wednesday, September 13, drawing was sold at ShopRite in Covington Township.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn — 4, 14,17, 23, 28 — to win $125,000.

ShopRite gets a $500 selling bonus.

Watch the live drawings of the Pennsylvania Lottery daily on WNEP-TV.