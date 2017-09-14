Carbondale Man Charged with Aggravated Assault

CARBONDALE — Police have charged Steven Sosnowski, 28, of Carbondale with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and other related charges following a fight with his girlfriend in Lackawanna County.

According to police, Sosnowski’s girlfriend reported that she was assaulted by Sosnowski at their residence.

Sosnowski allegedly woke up his girlfriend by kicking her while she was still in bed and then forced her into a different room where he continued to assault her.

Police say Sosnowski then got a handgun and loaded it in front of his girlfriend before holding it to her head and threatening to kill her.

A four-year-old child watched the assault take place according to police.