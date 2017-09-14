ATV Theft Caught on Camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH -- Police are trying to track down the thieves who stole two ATVs in Plymouth and then loaded the vehicles into a U-Haul truck.

Tom Polomchak got surveillance video around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning showing a group of people stealing an ATV from a house on Reynolds Street in Plymouth and loading it into a U-Haul truck.

"Words can't even describe how I feel," said Polomchak. "I spent the next day from 5:30 in the morning, I didn't get back here until 8:30 at night, driving, driving to every U-Haul center within a 40-mile radius asking them for help."

His camera shows that some of the thieves first checked out the scene without masks or hoodies on. They came back later with their faces covered.

"They sneak down like this. this spotlight comes on and they're right in the full light of the light, plain as day you can see them."

Then, his recordings show someone pointed one of his surveillance cameras away from the ATV but luckily for Polomchak, his other cameras caught the rest of what happened.

"Since they couldn't get it started, they pushed it up the driveway here but all the other cameras have it clear as day."

Police say two ATVs were stolen that night and neighbors say a motorcycle was taken, too.

"The quad that I had sitting in the backyard, I envisioned my son when he turned 16, that was going to be his quad."

If you have any information about thefts, you're asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department.