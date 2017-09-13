The Production of Hurricane Resistant Windows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP -- Conservation Windows in Mount Carmel Township specializes in making windows that are built to take on hurricane-force winds. The company sends a lot of its windows to Florida, so following Hurricane Irma, Newswatch 16 decided to hit the warehouse with Vice President Bill Fanelli to see how these windows are made.

"The first step is when we bring the vinyl in. When we bring the vinyl in, we cut it to size,” Fanelli said. “After we cut it to size, we bring it down here to the welder.”

To make the windows stay strong, the frames are supported by steel.

“We have to put steel rebar inside the stash unit because when you have a hurricane coming and it's sending projectiles at 140 miles per hour. Our windows need to sustain that kind of damage that's going to be impacted,” Fanelli added.

“With the recent storms, we'll be sending a lot of trucks down to Florida in the next several weeks.”