Testimony Continues in Melissa Scholl Retrial

WILKES-BARRE -- Testimony continued Wednesday in the retrial of a mother accused of trying to kill herself and her young children.

A witness and a state trooper testified against Melissa Scholl in Luzerne County court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Scholl ran a hose from the exhaust pipe of her car into the vehicle two years ago while she was parked in a lot near Wilkes-Barre with the children in the back seat.

Back in June, Scholl stood trial on two counts of attempted homicide, but jurors could not reach a verdict.