Students Get Free Passports

SELINSGROVE -- A room inside the Degenstein Campus Center at Susquehanna University is decorated with flags from all over the world. Groups of students filled out papers and posed for pictures. They were getting passports.

Victoria Luciano is going to Italy, where her family is from.

"To see the culture and what I'm being raised off of," Luciano said.

This event was unique because instead of paying around $135 for a passport, 100 students at the university in Selinsgrove got them for free.

"They just need to be an SU student and we're able to get them an adult passport," Molly Roe said.

Last year the non-profit group "Council on International Educational Exchange" gave Susquehanna money for the passports. Alumni were inspired by that, and this year donated money for the passports.

It's a graduation requirement at Susquehanna University for students to study outside their cultures. 90 percent of students study abroad.

"It's actually one of the reasons I chose to go to Susquehanna. It would push me to do something I've always dreamed of doing," Luciano said.

"That's one of the reasons I applied and eventually came here," Steven McNight said.

Despite recent terrorist attacks in England and Spain, these students are not worried.

"After talking to kids who have done the abroad program here, I'm worry-free," Luciano said.

"If I decide not to go abroad, I'm losing a good opportunity to learn about the world," McNight said.

Alumni at Susquehanna University have already funded 100 more passports for next spring. The study abroad department hopes to make the Passport Caravan an ongoing program.