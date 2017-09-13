Schuylkill County Man Killed in Cycle Crash in Berks County

Posted 12:02 pm, September 13, 2017

CENTERPORT, BERKS COUNTY — A motorcyclist from Schuylkill County is dead after he crashed while running from police.

State police say Kenneth Ferraiolo, 49, from Schuylkill Haven fled from troopers and crashed on Main Street in Centerport, Berks County, around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say Ferraiolo was speeding away from troopers after an attempted traffic stop on Route 61 when he struck a car and was thrown from the bike.

