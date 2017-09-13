Ghost towns are remnants of their former selves and we have one in Sullivan County. Back in 1993, Mike Stevens found a man who knew exactly where Ricketts once stood. We visit the spot in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road.
Remembering Ricketts Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
