Medical Marijuana Facility in Danville Looking to Hire

Posted 10:59 pm, September 13, 2017, by

DANVILLE -- A job fair held in Montour County drew in hundreds of applicants interested in landing a job a new medical marijuana growing plant.

By December, Green Thumb Industries plans to hire about 10 people for supervisory positions at the facility in Danville.

More jobs are expected to be filled in the future.

"I'm interested in the extraction process and also in advocacy," said Holly Chmil-Jones of Lock Haven. "I also have several family members who have pretty dreadful health impacts and qualifications for the medical marijuana program here in Pennsylvania."

The facility is expected to open in the next six months.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s