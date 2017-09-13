Medical Marijuana Facility in Danville Looking to Hire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE -- A job fair held in Montour County drew in hundreds of applicants interested in landing a job a new medical marijuana growing plant.

By December, Green Thumb Industries plans to hire about 10 people for supervisory positions at the facility in Danville.

More jobs are expected to be filled in the future.

"I'm interested in the extraction process and also in advocacy," said Holly Chmil-Jones of Lock Haven. "I also have several family members who have pretty dreadful health impacts and qualifications for the medical marijuana program here in Pennsylvania."

The facility is expected to open in the next six months.