Intruder Shot, Killed by Resident in Clinton County
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP– One person is dead and another in custody in Clinton County.
State police say Cody Englert forced his way into a home on 4th Street near Avis around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Englert was shot and killed by a person who lives there.
Troopers say that person is cooperating with the investigation. There is no word on charges.
41.187483 -77.306183
3 comments
Blam blam goes the cap
The Wilkesbarre ghetto thugs are cringing at this story.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
God bless the castle doctrine.
We need more of this.
Me
Yes we do indeed.