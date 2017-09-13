Intruder Shot, Killed by Resident in Clinton County

Posted 4:10 pm, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:34AM, September 13, 2017

Courtesy: The Record-Online.com

PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP– One person is dead and another in custody in Clinton County.

State police say Cody Englert forced his way into a home on 4th Street near Avis around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Englert was shot and killed by a person who lives there.

Troopers say that person is cooperating with the investigation. There is no word on charges.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments