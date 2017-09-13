Delaware River Basin Commission Moves Toward Fracking Ban

.@DRBC1961 votes 3-1 (NJ abstains, PA/NY/DE vote yes) to adopt resolution to start process of implementing ban on fracking in basin. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/UzH1u7kGcV — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) September 13, 2017

NEWTOWN, PA — The Delaware River Basin Commission has voted to begin the process of implementing a ban on hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, in the river basin, including Wayne and Pike Counties.

The vote Wednesday morning was 3-1, with New Jersey abstaining, to adopt a resolution allowing the banning process to move forward.

Hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” is the process of using liquid to break up underground shale to extract natural gas.

The commission will hold public hearings and take public comment leading up to the decision.

Executive Director Steve Tambini says he expects to vote on fracking regulations in 2018.

A temporary ban on fracking has been in place for nearly a decade.