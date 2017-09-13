Danville Cross Country

Danville hosted a five school Cross Country Meet. Girls  and Boys were all running 3.1 miles.  Jersey Shore Senior Isaac Davis won the boys race in a blistering 16:34, while Warrior Run Freshman Lauren Tripani held off four Danville runners to win on the girls side in 19:25.

