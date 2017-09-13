Danville hosted a five school Cross Country Meet. Girls and Boys were all running 3.1 miles. Jersey Shore Senior Isaac Davis won the boys race in a blistering 16:34, while Warrior Run Freshman Lauren Tripani held off four Danville runners to win on the girls side in 19:25.
Danville Cross Country
-
Found Cell Phone Leads to Child Porn, Rape Charges
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
High School Football Schedule WEEK #3 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #4 2017
-
Wings at the Waterpark
-
-
Strong Storms Hit the Area Hard; Roads Closed
-
Cross Country Invitational in Scranton
-
Nine-Year-Old Girl Dies After Carbon County Fire
-
North Central Red Cross Volunteers Ready to Help
-
Super 16: Team #6 Danville Ironmen
-
-
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Team Opens Season With Kotula Title
-
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Claims Kotula Tournament Title
-
Update: Interstate 80 near Danville Back Open After Crash