LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Emergency crews responded to a crash in a construction┬ázone on the interstate in Lackawanna County.

It happened on Interstate 81 north near the Susquehanna County line after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said a driver slammed into a contractor’s van in a road construction area. A worker in the van had minor injuries.

There is no word on injuries to the driver or what led to the wreck.