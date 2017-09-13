Bug Off, Flu!: Too Early for Flu Shots?

Although it’s not officially fall yet and the weather is still warm, now is the time many area health experts say people should consider getting vaccinated for the upcoming flu season.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey tackled this topic Wednesday with family nurse practitioner Allyson Favuzza from The Wright Center.

Allyson, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends a flu vaccine for individuals six months and older and pregnant women, optimally, by the end of October.

Flu vaccines are offered in various places ranging from doctor’s offices to pharmacies and even in many schools or on-site through employer wellness initiatives.

When it comes to getting vaccinated, Allyson has the following tips:

“I typically encourage patients to get the vaccine at their doctor’s office because the vaccination will be properly documented in their healthcare files. Although, getting a flu shot at a pharmacy is certainly convenient, the records of the vaccination are very rarely communicated to family doctors. That being said, getting a flu shot in any location is much better than not getting a flu shot at all, and primary care doctors’ offices can be notified so health records can be kept up to date.”

If you’re struggling to find a location that offers the flu shot, head here to enter your zip code and be pointed to a place near you.

For more information on the 2017/2018 flu vaccine, click here to be connected to the CDC.