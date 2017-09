LEHIGHTON — Two health care systems in our area announced Wednesday they are partnering up.

Blue Mountain Health Systems in joining St. Luke’s University Health Network, according to a release issued Wednesday.

Blue Mountain has facilities in Palmerton, Lehighton, and Albrightsville.

St. Luke’s provides health care to people in Carbon, Monroe, Lehigh, Northampton, and Schuylkill Counties.

Blue Mountain Health System (BMHS) announces plans to join St. Luke’s University Health Network! Click to read: https://t.co/CTqoHkhWEq pic.twitter.com/GG3x961WaZ — St. Luke's Hospital (@mystlukes) September 13, 2017