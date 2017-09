BLOOMSBURG — A Bloomsburg University student was arraigned Tuesday on charges of raping a woman at a party in July.

Marcus Heller-Lockley, 23, of Philadelphia, was charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and related charges.

The woman says she was at a party on North Street in Bloomsburg and was dancing with a number of other people. She said Heller-Lockley pulled her towards an empty room where the suspect raped her.