This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Muskie on the Suskie and Youth Pheasant Hunt Details

Posted 10:07 am, September 12, 2017, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to the Susquehanna River with Ken Maurer of Southside Bait Sports & Tackle in search of the elusive muskie.  Plus we'll tell you how you can enter your youth hunter for a special permit to hunt in the Central Susquehanna wild pheasant recovery.  We've got all that plus a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s