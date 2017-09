Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- From chili and cheese to ketchup and mustard, there's really no wrong way to eat a hot dog.

There's a restaurant in Northumberland County known for having some of the best dogs in central Pennsylvania, but it's usually tough to find a place to sit.

In this week's Taste Test, we took a trip to Sunbury and found out what makes the hot dogs at The Squeeze-In so delish.