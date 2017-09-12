Watch Live: Hurricane Irma Coverage
School Lunchtime Struggles: Help For Parents Of Picky Eaters

Posted 4:16 am, September 12, 2017, by

Pointing picky eaters in the right direction!  It’s the goal of a Newswatch 16 This Morning segment to help parents cook up creative ideas for their child’s school lunch.

 

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey took a bite out of this topic on Tuesday with registered dietitian/author and mother of two Clancy Harrison.  The former school food services director shared suggestions on how to make school lunches more creative and even offered tips for dinner leftovers.

 

Click here to see Clancy’s suggestions and recipe ideas featured on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

