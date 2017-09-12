Renovations Close Main Entrance to Library

Work is underway at the Albright Memorial Library in Scranton.

SCRANTON – Work at the Albright Memorial Library in Scranton may cause some inconvenience for visitors.

The front entrance of the library will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday.

Signs are up directing visitors to doors that are open.

Library officials said the elevator will remain open and can be accessed in the walkway between the library and Scranton Cultural Center.

Information on the work being done will be updated on the library’s website.

The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

 

