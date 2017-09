Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CARBON -- A police chief in Schuylkill County battling cancer will be allowed to keep his job.

Port Carbon's council voted Tuesday night to keep Chief Joe Ferraro.

There were some concerns about Chief Ferraro's role with the department while he is getting treatments.

Community members voiced their support for the chief they call "Dutchie."

There is a fundraiser for Chief Ferraro on Saturday morning at the VFW along Fifth Street in Port Carbon starting at 11 a.m.