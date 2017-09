Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- A crash sent a driver to the hospital in Luzerne County.

Police tell say the man fell asleep behind the wheel and his SUV rolled several times on Interstate 81 south near Wilkes-Barre around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The road was down to one lane for about an hour while crews cleaned up.

The driver wasn't badly hurt here in Luzerne County.