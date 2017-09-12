Local Grocery Stores Now Offering Home Delivery Service

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — This week, several grocery stores in Northeastern Pennsylvania will start offering grocery deliveries to your home.

Depending on who you are, grocery shopping can either be fun or a pain. Now, several grocery stores in our area are offering a way to make grocery shopping a little easier for its customers. This week, Wegmans is one of the stores launching a grocery delivery service.

“I think it is a great idea,” Emily Shufeldt of Scranton said. “I have a little one. It would be great to have the groceries delivered to me.”

A company called “Instacart” actually delivers the groceries. This week, the company decided to expand its services to several communities in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I think it is just the way of the world,” Instacart Operations Manager George Shotz said. “People just want to spend their time doing other things, maybe spend more time with their families, maybe work is really crazy and you just don’t have time to go grocery shopping because it can take you awhile.”

The service works just like a normal trip to the grocery store but it is all done online or through your smart phone. You pick out which groceries you want and someone delivers them to your home.

Local grocery store chain Gerrity’s is also offering a similar service. Gerrity’s has been doing online grocery shopping for the last decade. The store chain expanded home delivery recently by partnering with a service called “Rosie.”

“As much as I hate to admit it most of the time, most people don’t like to grocery shop,” Gerrity’s Supermarkets co-owner Joe Fasula said. “It’s a chore. It’s something where they have to go out and take an hour out of their time. This saves a lot of time.”

Instacart will charge customers $5.99 for deliveries of $35 or more. Gerrity’s delivery service costs $9.99 for orders of $25 or more. While many shoppers appreciate the service, there are some who said they prefer to stick with good old-fashioned grocery shopping.

“Shopping is a little more personal for me,” Jonathan Samuel of Moosic said. “I have to be there to see and touch and feel and look at what I’m getting.”